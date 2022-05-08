Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,800.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $18,800.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,160,485 coins and its circulating supply is 18,949,161 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

