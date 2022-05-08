Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.25 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $95.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $16.11 or 0.00046800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.92 or 1.00035247 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.