Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NEPT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
