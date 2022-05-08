Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NEPT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

