Nervos Network (CKB) Hits One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $281.55 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,631,116,310 coins and its circulating supply is 33,294,779,857 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

