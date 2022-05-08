NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 741,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.