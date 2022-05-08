NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 395,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

