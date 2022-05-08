New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.94. 2,014,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.