NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $336.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.04. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $378.63.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

