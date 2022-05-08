NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. NEXT has a total market cap of $440,931.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00276351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

