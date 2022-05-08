NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NextCure stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 130,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. NextCure has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 421,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 233,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

