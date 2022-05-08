NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NextCure stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. NextCure has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextCure by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

