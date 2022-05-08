NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,799.00

NFT (NFT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $36,799.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

