Niftyx Protocol Trading 15% Lower This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $33,483.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

