Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

