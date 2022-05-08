Nordea Equity Research Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KHOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

