North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Buys C$235,500.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$15.92 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.78.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.