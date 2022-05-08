North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$15.92. 94,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$15.20 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.68.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Insiders acquired a total of 193,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,503 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

