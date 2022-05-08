Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIDB opened at $45.50 on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

