Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NFBK opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $634.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

