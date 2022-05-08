Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,335.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $11,382,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

NOC stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,726. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

