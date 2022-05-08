Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

