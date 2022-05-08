Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 34.67%.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.