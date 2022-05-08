NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NOV by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NOV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.98 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.