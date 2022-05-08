Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 17019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.
About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)
Featured Articles
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.