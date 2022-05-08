Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 17019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

