NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report $469.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.70 million and the highest is $480.40 million. NOW reported sales of $400.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 877,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

