NS Partners Ltd Acquires 631 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $86.67. 6,635,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

