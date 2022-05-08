NS Partners Ltd Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,461,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 1,581,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,533. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

