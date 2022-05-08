NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.60. 1,876,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

