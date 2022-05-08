NS Partners Ltd Invests $4.97 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,487 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

