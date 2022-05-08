NS Partners Ltd Invests $414,000 in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 253.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

PKX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 183,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

