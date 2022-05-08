NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,181 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.13 on Friday, reaching $224.85. 3,013,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

