NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,407 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 137.15% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

