NS Partners Ltd Sells 36,400 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2,552.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.