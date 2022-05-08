NS Partners Ltd Sells 4,821 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

