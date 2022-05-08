NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1,379.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

