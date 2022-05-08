Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,960 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Nutrien worth $67,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NTR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,982. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

