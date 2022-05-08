Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

