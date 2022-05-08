Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

