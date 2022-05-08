NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

NVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NVA traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,546. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.58.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.4378379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

