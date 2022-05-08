Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OVLY stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,396. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.