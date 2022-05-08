Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,396. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

