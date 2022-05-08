Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.36

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $222.62 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.25 or 0.99982736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

