Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $125,742.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,964,571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

