ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $9,687.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,618.22 or 0.99935022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046099 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.