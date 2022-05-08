Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $105.24 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 19.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

OFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

