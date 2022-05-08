Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.60. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)
