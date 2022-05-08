One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 54.17%.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $554.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLP. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

