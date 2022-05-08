OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,942 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of OneWater Marine worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

