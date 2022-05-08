OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

