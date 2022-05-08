Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.73

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

