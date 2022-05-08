Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of ONTO opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,451,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

