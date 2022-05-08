Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Open Text worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $91,418,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 165.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 485,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

